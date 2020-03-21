Drew Gulak collides with Shinsuke Nakamura in a match with major WrestleMania implications

Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania destiny is now in the hands of Drew Gulak.

Bryan is eyeing an Intercontinental Title opportunity against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania, but The Great Liberator is evading at every turn. Zayn backed Bryan into a corner by proposing that if The “Yes!” Man is so confident in his new partner of sorts, then Bryan should put his fate in Gulak’s hands. Hence, Gulak will take on Shinsuke Nakamura this Friday on the blue brand, and if Gulak is victorious, Bryan will challenge Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows.

Will Gulak come through in the clutch? Or will Zayn craft yet another brilliant scheme?