Drake and Giannis bring WWE Championship mentality to big NBA showdown

The Milwaukee Bucks and the defending champion Toronto Raptors are both chasing an NBA Title, but Drake and Giannis Antetokounmpo rolled into town with WWE Championship gold on full display.

Yesterday the reigning NBA MVP rolled into the nation’s capital with his custom WWE Title in hand and squared off with the Washington Wizards mascot ahead of tip-off.

The Canadian-born recording artist was set to defend the North and both his WWE Titles, as “Drake-y Two Belts” showed off his pair of WWE Championships including a custom Hulk Hogan title.

Article continues below ...

To get your hands on your own custom WWE Title, check out the WWE Shop to raise your own championship game.