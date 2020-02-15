Don’t miss the NXT TakeOver: Portland Pre-Show tonight

Before NXT TakeOver: Portland tonight, tune in to WWE Network at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT to watch the TakeOver Pre-Show.

Featuring the latest analysis of the night ahead from panelists Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and NXT Superstar Mansoor, the Pre-Show will bring you up to speed on all the action just minutes before NXT takes over.

The Pre-Show will be available to watch on WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Then, be sure to stay tuned for what is sure to be a thrilling night of action when NXT TakeOver: Portland streams live at 7 ET/4 PT, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network!