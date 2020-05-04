Dominik Dijakovic takes on Johnny Gargano

When he’s not excessively boasting about becoming the first Triple Crown winner in NXT history, fawning over a chicken dinner prepared by Candice LeRae or waxing poetic about why he and his wife are the only true “good people” of NXT, Johnny Gargano has found time to draw the ire of nearly every Superstar on the black-and-gold brand.

Case in point: Dominik Dijakovic. After making jaws drop with several instant classics against Keith Lee, coming within an eyelash of winning the NXT North American Title and risking life and limb inside the perilous double cages of WarGames, The Rare Breed has turned his attention to Johnny Wrestling. Dijakovic believes that Gargano is simply playing the victim, despite the fact that NXT has “put him in about 46,000 straight TakeOvers.”

Can the wily Gargano outmaneuver the towering Dijakovic? Or will Dijakovic finally give Gargano the type of beatdown that many in the NXT Universe feel he is owed? Find out Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!