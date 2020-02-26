Dominik Dijakovic takes on Cameron Grimes

After a heated confrontation at an NXT Live Event over the weekend, Dominik Dijakovic will go one-on-one with Cameron Grimes tonight on USA Network, as first reported on WWE’s The Bump.

Following his victory, The Technical Savage said he deserved bigger opportunities before accusing Dijakovic of whining and complaining. The big man happened to overhear Grimes’ accusations, and said he could try and back those words up in the ring. What will happen when these two step in the ring? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!