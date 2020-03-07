Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode won the Tag Team Gauntlet Match to enter last in the Elimination Chamber this Sunday

With the opportunity to be the final tandem to enter the Elimination Chamber in a bout for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, the six teams who will go to war inside the Chamber’s confines battled it out in a heart-pounding Gauntlet Match.

New Day and Heavy Machinery kicked off the marathon bout, and Otis and Tucker claimed the win with a thunderous Compactor to Big E.

Lucha House party hit the ring like two bolts of lightning, but Otis & Tucker used their incredible strength to finally overpower their highflying foes and take the win.

The Usos stalked to the ring and immediately got the upper hand on Heavy Machinery, but Tucker stunned the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions with a rollup to advance!

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison had their way with the worn-down Otis and Tucker in the early goings, but Tucker once again shocked his opponent when he rolled up Morrison for the 1-2-3! The infuriated SmackDown Tag Team Champions immediately began hammering away on Tucker before turning their attention to Otis and driving him through the ringside barricade.

After flashing a sly smile to Mandy Rose in the backstage area, Dolph Ziggler sauntered to the ring with Robert Roode, looking to pick the bones of Heavy Machinery. With Otis still down at ringside, The Showoff and The Glorious One focused their attacks on the staggered Tucker, who did his best to fend off the two-on-one beatdown.

Otis eventually pulled himself back to his feet, slammed Roode face-first into the announce desk, got the tag from Tucker and steamrolled each of his opponents. After Ziggler made a blind tag to become the legal man, however, he clocked Otis in the head with a savage Superkick to score the win and ensure that he and Roode are the last to enter the Elimination Chamber on Sunday!