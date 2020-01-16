DIY vs. Moustache Mountain

Two of the most influential tag teams in NXT and NXT UK history will square off at WWE Worlds Collide on Jan. 25, when Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa reform #DIY to battle NXT UK’s Moustache Mountain.

The match came about after Gargano rescued Ciampa from a beatdown at the hands of The Undisputed ERA on the Jan. 15 edition of NXT, leading the Brits to issue a challenge via Twitter, which Gargano & Ciampa were happy to accept.

#DIY’s roots in NXT go back to 2015, when they joined forces to enter the inaugural Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and won over the hearts of the NXT Universe. Gargano & Ciampa went on to be one of the most beloved tag teams in NXT history, thanks in part to their incredible competition with The Revival over the NXT Tag Team Championships. The rivalry culminated at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, where they won the titles in a thrilling 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.

Trent Seven & Tyler Bate have, perhaps, been the heart and soul of NXT UK, dating back to their participation in the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament in 2017, which Bate won. Moustache Mountain have gone on to represent NXT UK around the world. There’s no greater example of their dedication to the brand and their home country than on June 19, 2018, when they defeated The Undisputed ERA in London’s Royal Albert Hall to win the NXT Tag Team Championship.

And now, these two tandems are set to battle as NXT and NXT UK go head to head on Royal Rumble weekend.

Who will stand tall in this highly anticipated tag team showdown? Find out at WWE Worlds Collide, streaming live Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!