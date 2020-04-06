Did Kevin Owens end Seth Rollins’ crusade?

Kevin Owens did just what he said he was going to do and took his first WrestleMania moment from Seth Rollins, leaping off the giant WrestleMania sign to shatter the sternum of The Monday Night Messiah. That puts Rollins at a rare disadvantage coming out of The Showcase of the Immortals — something he’s unlikely to take lying down as he attempts to launch the next phase of his mission as self-styled savior. Owens, of course, was hardly alone in his defiance of Rollins’ crusade; will his win embolden his allies to rejoin the fight? Or will Rollins roar back with a vengeance?

