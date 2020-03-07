Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Drew Gulak will attempt to school Daniel Bryan.

For weeks, Gulak has been under the impression that he has found several holes in Bryan’s game. Accordingly, the brash Superstar has set out to attempt to coach various Superstars, including Heath Slater and Curtis Axel on how to take advantage of these perceived weaknesses so that they could defeat WWE’s “Yes!” Man.

However, when that failed in both cases, Bryan caught an irritated Gulak as he was taking issue with those on the losing side of the matchups. In response, Bryan suggested Gulak meet him in the ring at WWE Elimination Chamber so he can exploit his weaknesses firsthand.

