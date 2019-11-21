Daniel Bryan summons Bray Wyatt to the ring ahead of Survivor Series showdown

Daniel Bryan is letting him in – what will Bray Wyatt do with the opportunity?

Before the two competitors meet for the Universal Title at WWE’s Fall Classic, Bryan summons Wyatt to the ring for a pre-Survivor Series confrontation on Friday Night SmackDown. The rivalry has escalated in recent weeks with the Universal Champion’s backstage attack and “Miz TV” disruption, which led to Bryan laying down the title challenge.

Will Bryan send a message before the Survivor Series showdown? Can Wyatt’s mind games get his adversary back into a “Yes!” state of mind? Catch the confrontation on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.