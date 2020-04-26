Daniel Bryan looks to get payback for Drew Gulak’s loss to King Corbin

Daniel Bryan has built his career off perseverance, and King Corbin’s recent actions have made the royal combatant the latest hill to climb.

Bryan punched his ticket into this year’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match with a hard-fought win over Cesaro. Then, King Corbin paved his own path by defeating Drew Gulak with the timely intervention of Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro helping clinch the victory. Corbin would go on to deliver a ruthless scepter blow to the defeated Gulak to add an evil exclamation point.

Can Bryan shift the power after his training partner’s defeat, or will Corbin continue to strengthen himself ahead of WWE Money In The Bank.

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C to catch this heated battle.