Damian Priest and Killian Dain lock horns next Wednesday

The intense rivalry between Damian Priest and Killian Dain is far from over, as the two monsters will collide next Wednesday on NXT.

The two titans started out each going after Pete Dunne, but soon turned on each other as TakeOver: WarGames approached and Dain, Priest and Dunne battled in an all-out brawl to earn an NXT Championship Match at Survivor Series. Amid the battle, Dain crushed The Archer of Infamy, potentially cracking some of Priest’s ribs.

Will that affect Priest at all, or will he get payback on The Beast of Belfast? Find out on WWE NXT, live next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA!