He’s back for the second time.

After a brief recess, CM Punk will return to WWE Backstage tonight, resuming hosting duties alongside Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The former WWE Champion made waves in his first two weeks on FS1’s show, and he’s poised to do it again on an episode that will feature Offset of The Migos as the guest on “Promo School.” WWE Backstage airs tonight at 11 p.m. ET on FS1.