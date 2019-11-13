CM Punk appears on WWE Backstage on FS1, reveals he’ll be back next week

After a nearly six-year absence from WWE TV, CM Punk made a shocking, unannounced appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Backstage, FS1’s new weekly studio show.

The two-time WWE Champion arrived during the show’s final moments, entering to the sounds of Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality,” Punk’s entrance music during his storied in-ring career.

“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture,” Punk told the camera, before adding, “I’ll see you here next week.”

Within minutes, the WWE on FOX Twitter account confirmed that Punk will make periodic appearances on WWE Backstage beginning next Tuesday.

Punk left an unforgettable legacy during his WWE career, including holding the WWE Championship for a remarkable 434 days. Since parting ways with WWE, Punk has gone on to author comic books for Marvel, compete in the UFC and, more recently, star in the horror film “Girl on the Third Floor,” released in theaters last month.

Don’t miss Punk’s headline-making return to WWE Backstage next Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET on FS1.