Charlotte Flair puts the NXT Women’s Title on the line against Io Shirai

Charlotte Flair re-ascended to her throne as NXT Women’s Champion by knocking off Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, but just how long will The Queen’s second reign last?

Her first defense comes this Wednesday night against Io Shirai. The Evil Genius of The Sky earned her opportunity by winning a Six-Woman Ladder Match.

A stalwart of the black-and-gold brand since her arrival, Shirai has made it clear that she bows to no one, and she showed no signs of intimidation when confronting The Queen last week.

Article continues below ...

Can Shirai soar to the title, or will Charlotte send her to the back of the line?