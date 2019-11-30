Charlotte Flair collides with The Kabuki Warriors in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match

Charlotte Flair has felt Asuka’s dreaded poison mist twice now, but the challenge that awaits her this Monday night might be even an even graver proposition.

The Queen will collide with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match on Raw. Can Flair overcome the odds and best Asuka & Kairi Sane? Or will The Kabuki Warriors continue to pave their unbelievable path of destruction?