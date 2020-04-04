Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Match)

Cesaro set the tone for The Only WrestleMania Too Big for One Night as he out-grappled Drew Gulak in a technical showcase on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cesaro and his Artist Collective of Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura have been at odds with Gulak and Daniel Bryan for weeks, so little time was wasted for Cesaro and Gulak to lock up as soon as the opening bell sounded. With both Superstars focusing on their technical abilities, The Swiss Superman’s raw power proved to be an equalizer despite Gulak’s relentless efforts to neutralize it.

With damage done to Cesaro’s right arm, Gulak remained aggressive and pressed forward, targeting his opponent’s limb. Continuing to counter Cesaro’s advances with technical wizardy, Gulak maintained dominance throughout much of the contest but was unable to find an answer for Cesaro’s raw power. That ultimately cost Gulak the match as he was caught in an Airplane Spin and dropped for the three-count.