Cesaro confronts Giannis Antetokounmpo and Robin Lopez during Detroit Pistons’ WWE Night

Bigelow vs. Taylor. Big Show vs. Shaq. Antetokounmpo & Lopez vs. Cesaro & Hooper?

The Swiss Superman and the Detroit Pistons mascot nearly joined the illustrious history of WWE Superstars mixing it up with other professional athletes during a confrontation with Milwaukee Bucks players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Robin Lopez during the Pistons’ WWE Night.

Giannis and Lopez, of course, are known for their WWE enthusiasm; the pair have gone viral for their pregame ritual of hitting finishing moves on each other in the tunnel. Physicality was averted, at least for now, but WrestleMania is coming up and Cesaro doesn’t have an opponent yet. Maybe we bring in Santino to make it official, if only to hear him try and pronounce the name “Giannis Antetokounmpo” before going Cobra vs. Cobra with the reigning NBA MVP.

Article continues below ...

Did we just talk ourselves into a dream WrestleMania moment? Yes. Yes we did.

See photos of the interaction below.