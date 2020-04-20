Celebrate the Women’s Evolution with a full slate of programming Tuesday night on FS1

Celebrate the WWE Women’s Evolution with a full night of programming featuring three of the movement’s standard-bearers on FS1, beginning Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

First, catch The best of WWE: Becky Lynch’s Most Memorable Matches to see the Raw Women’s Champion in action. That’s followed by WWE 24: Revolutionary: The Year of Ronda Rousey, chronicling The Baddest Woman on The Planet’s historic arrival in WWE all the way through WrestleMania 35.

After that, relive some of The Queen’s top moments with The best of WWE: Charlotte Flair’s Most Memorable Matches before WWE 24: The Man brings you a deep dive into Lynch’s meteoric rise to the top of sports-entertainment.

Article continues below ...

Be sure to stay tuned afterward for an all-new edition of “WWE Backstage” at 11 p.m. ET, as special guest and Women’s Evolution trailblazer Natalya joins an all-women panel of Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Ember Moon and former Divas Champion Paige.

Don’t miss FS1’s full slate of WWE programming, Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET!