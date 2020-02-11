Celebrate Black History Month with “Proud to Be” on the WWE Performance Center’s YouTube channel

In honor of Black History Month, a new music video celebrates the black Superstars of the WWE Performance Center.

NXT host Josiah Williams of “Wrestle and Flow” brings the bars on “Proud to Be,” a song that speaks of togetherness as these Superstars make their mark in the sports-entertainment world.

The music video features NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, The Velveteen Dream, Bianca Belair, Lio Rush, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and many more. Check out the video below, and be sure to subscribe to the WWE PC YouTube channel for more amazing videos like this.