Catch The Best of NXT UK today on WWE Network

Today’s special edition of NXT UK features some of the best bouts in the history of the burgeoning brand.

Fans can relive classic matches such as Zack Gibson’s clash with Noam Dar on one of the very first episodes of NXT UK, an NXT UK Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal that includes Rhea Ripley, Kay Lee Ray, Piper Niven and more, and Ilja Dragunov’s unforgettable No Disqualification Match against Alexander Wolfe from this past January.

In the episode, Gibson, Ray and Dragunov will also add their insight on how these matches shaped their sports-entertainment journeys.

Don’t miss this special edition of NXT UK, streaming today on WWE Network at 3 ET/8 BST!