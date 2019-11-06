Catch new Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, plus Shawn Michaels on WWE Backstage premiere tonight on FS1

Bray Wyatt’s first television appearance as the new Universal Champion will come on WWE Backstage — and he’s bringing the “Firefly Fun House” with him.

Catch Wyatt and a special “Firefly Fun House” tonight on the premier episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt knocked off Seth Rollins in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere Match that couldn’t be stopped for any reason at last week’s WWE Crown Jewel. After Wyatt defeated his bitter foe to capture the Universal Title, the WWE Universe is wondering what’s next for the new champion — and might this “Firefly Fun House” offer any clues?

Article continues below ...

Fans can also catch an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer and NXT trainer Shawn Michaels, who joins hosts Renee Young and fellow Hall of Famer Booker T from the WWE Performance Center. The Heartbreak Kid finds himself in the middle of the war between NXT, Raw and SmackDown after taking a ringside seat with Triple H for NXT Champion Adam Cole’s monumental win over Daniel Bryan on last Friday’s SmackDown.

Will Michaels give us any further insight into the black-and-gold brand’s strategy heading into Survivor Series, where Raw, SmackDown and NXT compete for the first time ever?

Tune in for all this and more on WWE Backstage at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on FS1!