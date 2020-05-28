Catch never-before-seen matchups between NXT UK and NXT Superstars today on NXT UK Hidden Gems

Fans can check out never-before-seen clashes between NXT UK and NXT Superstars, streaming today at 3 ET/8 BST on WWE Network.

Today’s Hidden Gems episode of NXT UK showcases previously unaired bouts featuring Finn Bálor, Rhea Ripley, Matt Riddle, The Street Profits, Travis Banks, The Grizzled Young Veterans and more. Matches include Bálor taking on Kenny Williams in Coventry, England, and The Nightmare squaring off with Nina Samuels in Brentwood, England.

Fans can also see Banks go one-on-one with Killian Dain at the 2019 Download Festival in Derby, England, as well as Riddle teaming up with The Street Profits in Plymouth, England, to face The Grizzled Young Veterans & Joseph Conners.

Be sure to tune in today at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning Network for these never-before-seen battles!

Full match listing for today’s NXT UK Hidden Gems:

Finn Bálor vs. Kenny Williams (Coventry, England)

Rhea Ripley vs. Nina Samuels (Brentwood, England)

Travis Banks vs. Killian Dain (Download Festival, Derby, England)

Matt Riddle & The Street Profits vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans & Joseph Conners (Plymouth, England)