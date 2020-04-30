Catch never-before-seen matches featuring Toni Storm, Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler and Ilja Dragunov today on NXT UK

The WWE Universe can check out never-before-seen matches featuring some of NXT and NXT UK’s biggest stars, streaming today at 3 ET/8 BST on WWE Network.

Today’s Hidden Gems episode of NXT UK showcases previously unaired bouts with Toni Storm, Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler and Ilja Dragunov. See matches from the 2019 Download Festival in Derby, England, featuring Storm in action, as well as The Queen of Spades taking on Isla Dawn.

Fans can also catch Riddle facing off with Ligero in Plymouth, England, and Dragunov battling A-Kid in Coventry, England.

Be sure to tune in today at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network to catch some of NXT UK’s finest never-before-seen matches!

Full match listing for today’s NXT UK Hidden Gems

Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo (Download Festival, Derby, England)

Matt Riddle vs. Ligero (Plymouth, England)

Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler (Download Festival, Derby, England)

Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid (Coventry, England)