Catch Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose and more on Instagram Live heading into WrestleMania
The WWE Universe can catch some of their favorite Superstars on Instagram Live heading into WrestleMania on the @WWE, @WWETheBump and @WWENXT accounts.
The festivities all get started as Ryan Pappolla of WWE’s The Bump hosts a Watch Along for ESPN’s encore presentation of WrestleMania 32 with Zack Ryder and Charlotte Flair sharing insight on their memorable matches.
Kayla Braxton will be joined by Mandy Rose on Tuesday and Rhea Ripley on Thursday for free-flowing conversations live on the @WWE account. Ripley, Bianca Belair and Rik Bugez will also make appearances.
Matt Camp, Evan Mack, McKenzie Mitchell and Pappolla will also provide live reactions to Raw, NXT and SmackDown throughout the week.
Grab your calendars and check out the full schedule here:
Sunday, March 29
7 p.m. ET – @WWE Instagram Live WrestleMania 32 Watch Along
Ryan Pappolla, Zack Ryder, Charlotte Flair and more
Monday, March 30
1:30 p.m. ET – @WWENXT interview
Josiah Williams and Rhea Ripley
10:30 p.m. ET – @WWE Raw Reaction
Matt Camp and Evan Mack
Tuesday, March 31
12 p.m. ET – @WWE interview
Kayla Braxton and Mandy Rose
Wednesday, April 1
1:30 p.m. ET – @WWENXT interview
Josiah Williams and Rik Bugez
10 p.m. ET – @WWE NXT Reaction
Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla
Thursday, April 2
12 p.m. ET – @WWE Interview
Kayla Braxton and Rhea Ripley
Friday, April 3
1:30 p.m. ET – @WWENXT interview
Josiah Williams and Bianca Belair
9 p.m. ET – @WWE SmackDown Final Hour
Evan Mack and McKenzie Mitchell