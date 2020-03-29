Catch Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose and more on Instagram Live heading into WrestleMania

The WWE Universe can catch some of their favorite Superstars on Instagram Live heading into WrestleMania on the @WWE, @WWETheBump and @WWENXT accounts.

The festivities all get started as Ryan Pappolla of WWE’s The Bump hosts a Watch Along for ESPN’s encore presentation of WrestleMania 32 with Zack Ryder and Charlotte Flair sharing insight on their memorable matches.

Kayla Braxton will be joined by Mandy Rose on Tuesday and Rhea Ripley on Thursday for free-flowing conversations live on the @WWE account. Ripley, Bianca Belair and Rik Bugez will also make appearances.

Matt Camp, Evan Mack, McKenzie Mitchell and Pappolla will also provide live reactions to Raw, NXT and SmackDown throughout the week.

Grab your calendars and check out the full schedule here:

Sunday, March 29

7 p.m. ET – @WWE Instagram Live WrestleMania 32 Watch Along

Ryan Pappolla, Zack Ryder, Charlotte Flair and more

Monday, March 30

1:30 p.m. ET – @WWENXT interview

Josiah Williams and Rhea Ripley

10:30 p.m. ET – @WWE Raw Reaction

Matt Camp and Evan Mack

Tuesday, March 31

12 p.m. ET – @WWE interview

Kayla Braxton and Mandy Rose

Wednesday, April 1

1:30 p.m. ET – @WWENXT interview

Josiah Williams and Rik Bugez

10 p.m. ET – @WWE NXT Reaction

Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla

Thursday, April 2

12 p.m. ET – @WWE Interview

Kayla Braxton and Rhea Ripley

Friday, April 3

1:30 p.m. ET – @WWENXT interview

Josiah Williams and Bianca Belair

9 p.m. ET – @WWE SmackDown Final Hour

Evan Mack and McKenzie Mitchell