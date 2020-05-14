Catch a special Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK today on WWE Network

The WWE Universe members have their share of favorite matches over the years, but what about the Superstars themselves?

On today’s Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK, four NXT UK Superstars will take a look at some of their favorite bouts from not only NXT UK, but the WWE Network archives.

Be sure to tune in to see the matches that Trent Seven, Eddie Dennis, Primate and Candy Floss selected today on NXT UK, streaming at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network.