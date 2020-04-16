Catch a special NXT UK – Superstar Picks edition today at 3 pm ET/8 pm BST on the WWE Network

We all have our favorite all-time matches that stick with us through the years. Now it’s four NXT UK Superstars turn to reveal their most memorable matches in a Superstar Picks episode.

Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala ran down what to expect from a special edition of NXT UK earlier this week on Twitter.

