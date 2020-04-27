Catch a legendary night of WWE programming tonight on FS1

John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels have competed in some of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history, and you can relive them tonight with a full slate of WWE programming on FS1!

The action starts at 7 p.m. ET with four consecutive episodes of The best of WWE, starting with John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches. After that, catch Triple H’s Best WrestleMania Matches, followed by Undertaker’s Best WrestleMania Matches and finally Shawn Michaels’ Best WrestleMania Matches.

Stay tuned afterward for an all-new edition of WWE Backstage at 11 p.m. ET, as special guest and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels joins Renee Young and fellow Hall of Famer Booker T.

Celebrate the biggest legends on WWE’s biggest stage tonight on FS1!