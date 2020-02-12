Carmella and Otis guest-star on special Valentine’s Day After the Bell

Will Corey Graves’ heart grow three sizes on a Valentine’s Day edition of After the Bell? Doubtful. But he’s got two guests who will do their best to make it happen.

The special V-Day ATB will play host to Carmella and WWE’s resident Cupid, Otis, in an episode that’s sure to blend the romance from between and beyond the ropes. From Carmella and Graves’ relationship to Otis’ ongoing courtship of Mandy Rose — a personal ATB favorite, might we add — this one is sure to get the blood pumpin’ and the feels feelin’. After all, the heart is the heaviest machine of all, in many ways.

