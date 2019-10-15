Bruce Prichard named Executive Director of SmackDown

Bruce Prichard has been announced as the Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown, reporting directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Prichard will oversee the creative development of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business, replacing Eric Bischoff.

Prichard brings nearly 40 years of experience in sports-entertainment with an extensive background in character development and creative storytelling. During his career, Prichard has served in a variety of roles, including announcer, producer, agent and on-screen personality. Earlier this year, Prichard returned to WWE as a member of the company’s creative team.

Please join WWE in congratulating Prichard on his new role and catch Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.