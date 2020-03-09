Bret “Hit Man” Hart to join “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on #316Day episode of The Broken Skull Sessions

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart, one of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s all-time greatest rivals, will be the next legend to join The Texas Rattlesnake on the set of The Broken Skull Sessions.

Austin’s long-form interview with The Excellence of Execution will be drop exclusively on WWE Network at 10 a.m. next Monday, March 16 — aka, #316Day.

Austin and Hart’s WWE tenures overlapped in explosive fashion during the mid-’90s, and their seminal Submission Match at WrestleMania 13 remains among the most talked-about matches in WWE history more than 20 years later.

Catch “Stone Cold” and “Hit Man’s” interview next Monday, only on the award-winning WWE Network. Additionally, WWE Network will host a marathon of every past episode of The Broken Skull Sessions on Monday starting at 5 p.m. ET to help celebrate #316Day.