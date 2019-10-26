Bray Wyatt to join “Miz TV”

The Firefly Fun House was turned to ashes. Friends were lost. Friends returned. It’s been a busy couple weeks in the world of Bray Wyatt, and it only promises to get more hectic following a WWE Crown Jewel showdown with Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere Match that can’t be stopped for any reason.

Luckily, The Miz has offered the perfect forum to shine a light onto Wyatt’s dark world, as he will join “Miz TV” on next week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

Will Wyatt provide answers, or will his mysterious ways leave the WWE Universe with more questions than before in this odd-couple gathering?