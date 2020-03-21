Bray Wyatt opens the door to The Firefly Fun House

Bray Wyatt made perfectly clear that his WrestleMania clash with John Cena is an incredibly personal endeavor. And when it gets personal for Wyatt, the mind games begin.

Now Wyatt returns to the comforts of The Firefly Fun House to pass along his latest message to the 16-time World Champion. What will the twisted Superstar have in store for Cena this time?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C for the latest edition of “The Firefly Fun House.”