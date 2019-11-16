Bray Wyatt debuts new-look Universal Title on Friday Night SmackDown

Bray Wyatt broke into Friday Night SmackDown from the Firefly Fun House set and revealed an all-new look for the Universal Championship.

The title has gone from red to blue as “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt carries the gold into SmackDown. Wyatt won the title at WWE Crown Jewel in a Falls Count Anywhere Match against Seth Rollins that sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe.

Wyatt’s championship also features unique customizations with “The Fiend” silhouette prominently featured along the straps.