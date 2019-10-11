Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

The world is about to find out if Braun Strowman will experience the full fury or if Tyson Fury will Get These Hands when the Superstar battles the boxer at WWE Crown Jewel.

Following a highly publicized confrontation with Strowman on the FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown, the always unpredictable Fury was offered an open mic during an appearance on Monday Night Raw. However, Fury’s demands for an apology quickly led to fighting words with The Monster Among Men and then to an actual fight in which Strowman and the undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion battled their way through a sea of security guards and Superstars to trade fists.

In the aftermath, Strowman pledged that Fury would “Get These Hands” during a brief backstage interview. Strowman immediately followed up by charging back into the ring to continue the fight with Fury as Raw went to black.

Then, prior to SmackDown the following Friday, WWE made the blockbuster announcement that Strowman will indeed go head-to-head with Fury when WWE returns to Riyadh at Crown Jewel.

What will happen when The Gypsy King clashes with The Monster Among Men? Find out when WWE Crown Jewel emanates from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on WWE Network on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. AST/1 p.m. ET.