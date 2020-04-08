Braun Strowman ushers in Universal Championship reign on SmackDown

The Monster Among Men earned a career-changing win at WrestleMania and heads to SmackDown to usher in his new reign as Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman fought off not one, not two, not three, but four vicious spears before delivering four consecutive Running Powerslams and conquering WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at The Show of Shows for the title.

What will the future hold for Strowman now that he carries the crown of Universal Champion? Will a new challenger step up and run the risk of getting THOSE hands?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the champ reset the SmackDown landscape.