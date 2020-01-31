Braun Strowman gets Intercontinental Title opportunity against Shinsuke Nakamura

Braun Strowman has been singularly focused on one goal, and on Friday Night, it will finally be within reach of those hands.

The Monster Among Men will get his coveted Intercontinental Title opportunity against Shinsuke Nakamura on Super SmackDown. Despite Strowman’s numerous requests, Sami Zayn refused to have the terms of a championship match dictated to his client, The King of Strong Style.

Now that the match is set, how will Nakamura and his entourage respond to Strowman’s quest for championship gold?

