Braun Strowman def. Goldberg to become the new Universal Champion

It was a true clash of titans when Goldberg and Braun Strowman clashed on The Grandest Stage of Them All. But after a collision that lasted the blink of an eye, it was Strowman who captured the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 with a dominant victory over the WWE Hall of Famer.

Goldberg showed no fear in the face of The Monster Among Men, striking first by staggering Strowman with a kick to the midsection, then following up with three consecutive Spears that temporarily stunned the titan — but he could not put Strowman down for the three count. A fourth did not do the trick, either.

The Universal Champion, perhaps realizing that he was not facing a normal Superstar, then went for his patented Jackhammer, but was countered by Strowman. The Monster Among Men went on a rampage, planting Goldberg repeatedly into the canvas with four consecutive Running Powerslams to win his first Universal Championship.

Having finally captured the top title he’s been seeking for years, Braun Strowman stood tall at The Show of Shows, roaring “The Monster lives!” at the top of his lungs for all to hear. With that emphatic statement made, is there anyone on the SmackDown roster daring enough to step up to try and topple The Monster Among Men?