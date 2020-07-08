Booker T joins Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell this week

Shucky ducky, quack quack!

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T drops in on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves this week, and if you’ve never practiced the Spinaroonie with earbuds in, now might be the time to start.

Booker, not only one of the most charismatic WWE Superstars of all time but one of the sharpest sports-entertainment minds around, has a lot to say about the current WWE locker room, whether we’ve truly seen the last of The Undertaker and why he has a Shakespearian connection to one John Cena. We can dig that, sucka!

