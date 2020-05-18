Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recalls growing up as a Hulkamaniac

Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest Bollywood stars, but he had his eyes on sports-entertainment as a youngster.

The award-winning actor shared a photo from his childhood on Instagram, in which he is posing with a championship next to a Hulk Hogan poster.

“Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” Singh wrote.

Singh has starred in several Indian blockbusters, including Padmaavat, Simmba and more.