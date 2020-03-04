Big Show to appear as newest guest on WWE After the Bell

WWE After the Bell is hosting its biggest guest yet, in the literal sense.

The seven-foot, 300-plus-pound super-hoss Big Show will make his first appearance on Corey Graves’ podcast in an interview that will truly have you questioning the Superstar you thought you knew for the past 20 years. The World’s Largest Athlete is touching on everything from his weight loss — the first one — to the surprising Superstar who saved his career, and he’s even revealing which pop star he stans.

WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday; click here to subscribe and never miss an episode.