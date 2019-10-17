Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley clash next Wednesday as NXT Women’s division heats up

As the race to become the next challenger to NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler heats up, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley will battle next Wednesday, with both women looking to move up the ladder.

Last week on NXT, the two women threw their hats in the ring for a future title opportunity, with Belair taking offense at Rhea’s claim to a title opportunity, and Ripley is ready to demolish anyone standing between her and Baszler.

Who will move one step closer to an NXT Women’s Title opportunity? Find out next Wednesday on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!