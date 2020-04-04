Become The Undertaker on Snapchat in celebration of WrestleMania

Have you ever wanted to become The Undertaker? A WrestleMania Snapchat lens available throughout the weekend will let you do exactly that, just in time for The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night!

Scanning the Snapcode above or clicking the link below will add the lens to Snapchat and allow you to snap a selfie that transforms you into The Deadman and gives you the power to summon the fires of hell all weekend just by opening your mouth!

As The Undertaker prepares to face AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match on The Grandest Stage of Them All,

Article continues below ...

Are you willing to wield the power of The Phenom? Download The Deadman’s Snapchat lens and find out!

Click here for the Undertaker Snapchat lens!