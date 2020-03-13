Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey and more appear on the latest episode of “Carpool Karaoke”

Ever wonder how well Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey and The Bellas can sing? Wonder no longer.

Catch Lynch, Reigns, Rousey, The Bellas and more belting out classics on the latest episode of “Carpool Karaoke,” available now for free on Apple TV.

Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Maryse, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir also appear in the episode.

They join the likes of previously appearing Superstars, such as Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss and others.