Becky Lynch prepares to close out against Shayna Baszler

The Road to WrestleMania has gone about as well for Becky Lynch as could be imagined: The Raw Women’s Champion has one-upped Shayna Baszler at every turn since The Queen of Spades’ historic romp through the Elimination Chamber, seemingly setting herself as the favorite for the pair’s title match at The Showcase of the Immortals. This Monday on Raw, Lynch will appear one final time before they square off at a historic WrestleMania and look to essentially close things out for good.

Article continues below ...