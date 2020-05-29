Becky Lynch offers first look at The Baby

We have an ultrasound!

In a heartfelt birthday message for fiancée Seth Rollins on Instagram Thursday night, Becky Lynch gave the WWE Universe its very first peek at “The Baby”, who the expectant parents anticipate meeting this December.

Just days after Lynch announced her pregnancy on Monday Night Raw two weeks ago, Rollins expressed his happiness around becoming a father in a beautiful Instagram post of his own, so it was only fitting that The Man take her turn to send the words of love and gratitude right back. Tacking the first ultrasound photo onto the end of an already emotional message for the birthday boy is a power move only a G.O.A.T. like Becky can pull off, so we can’t help but stan them on this incredible journey.