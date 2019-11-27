Becky Lynch becomes longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion

The Man can now add longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion to her list of accolades.

Becky Lynch’s title run reached 232 days Tuesday, surpassing Ronda Rousey’s previous record of 231 days.

Lynch has been champion since defeating Rousey — and Charlotte Flair — in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania 35 this past April after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in January.

She’s warded off several challengers since, successfully defending against Lacey Evans, Natalya and Sasha Banks, among others.

On Dec. 1, The Man will have a chance once again to become Becky Two Belts at WWE Starrcade. She’ll team with Charlotte to challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way Match also featuring SmackDown Women’s Championship Bayley & Banks and Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss, live Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the award-winning WWE Network.