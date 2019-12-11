Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey make Twitter’s Top Athletes of 2019

Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) and Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) were the talk of the sports world during their historic WrestleMania main event with Charlotte Flair, and unsurprisingly, the pair was the talk of Twitter throughout the year as well.

Lynch and Rousey ranked sixth and eighth, respectively, in Twitter’s Top Female Athletes of 2019. The list was compiled based on the number of unique authors discussing each athlete on Twitter in tweets that included their name, handle and related keywords. The WWE Superstars were featured alongside Megan Rapinoe, Serena Williams, Alex Morgan and others in Twitter’s year-end ranking.

The Man has carved out a Twitter persona that matches the fire and trash-talking ability she brings to the ring.

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey’s massive Twitter following (3.6 million) matches her larger-than-life personality.

Join the WWE Universe in congratulating Lynch and Rousey on the social media dominance in 2019.