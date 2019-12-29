Bayley becomes longest combined reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion

After already achieving plenty of success behind her attitude change in recent months, Bayley is also closing out 2019 by making some history.

The formerly Huggable One is now the longest combined reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, amassing 217 days as of Dec. 27 between her two runs at the top of the blue brand to surpass Becky Lynch’s previous mark of 216 days. Bayley knocked off Charlotte Flair on the Oct. 11 edition of SmackDown to win the title for a second time.

Bayley was also victorious this past Friday night, teaming with Sasha Banks to defeat Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke.