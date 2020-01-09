Battle Royal to determine NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley’s challenger next Wednesday

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley’s next challenger will be determined next Wednesday in a Battle Royal on USA Network.

Ripley got a taste of just how long the line may be for a chance at her title this week, when Toni Storm, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and even her friend Candice LeRae staked their claim to a title opportunity.

The Battle Royal will include Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart and Xia Li.

Who will stand tall at the end and earn the right to challenge The Nightmare? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!